Campaigning Heats Up Ahead of First Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections

Last Updated on October 30, 2025 11:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A Z NAWAB IN PATNA

As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections approaches, political campaigning across the state has reached fever pitch. Senior leaders and star campaigners from all major political alliances — the NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and emerging regional outfits — are holding rallies and roadshows to woo voters, setting the stage for a high-voltage electoral battle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive rally in Chhapra, accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of remaining silent when leaders from Congress-ruled states made derogatory remarks about Biharis. He called the RJD-Congress manifesto a “manifesto of loot and corruption” and urged voters to support the NDA for a corruption-free government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in Nalanda, attacked the RJD for its alleged 15-year record of corruption. He claimed that under the NDA, led by Prime Minister Modi, not a single corruption allegation had surfaced. Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar, addressing supporters in Sheikhpura, said Bihar’s rapid development was made possible due to the NDA’s cooperation with the central government. He asserted that if re-elected, the alliance would continue to focus on infrastructure, education, and employment.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking at a rally in Nalanda, alleged that the NDA government favors industrialists while neglecting the poor and the unemployed youth. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav promised that if the Grand Alliance comes to power, every woman in Bihar will receive ₹2,500 per month under the Mai Bahin Yojana, aiming to position the alliance as pro-welfare and pro-women.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, campaigned in Darbhanga, asserting that his party is the only credible alternative to both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan, which he accused of perpetuating corruption and stagnation. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, addressing a rally in Dhaka, East Champaran, criticized Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of providing jobs to 2.75 crore families as “unrealistic” and politically motivated.

With leaders crisscrossing the state and sharp exchanges dominating campaign rhetoric, Bihar’s political landscape is abuzz with promises, accusations, and counterclaims. As polling day nears, voters are being courted aggressively, and the tone of the campaign suggests that the contest will be both intense and unpredictable.