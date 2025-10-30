FM Sitharaman on Four-Day Official Visit to Bhutan

Last Updated on October 30, 2025 11:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A Akhter

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is leading a delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs on a four day official visit to Bhutan.

The Ministry of Finance today said that this visit underscores India’s enduring partnership with Bhutan, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared commitment to progress and prosperity in the region. The Finance Minister along with the Indian delegation will begin the official tour with a visit to the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to over 100 monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies, later today.

The Finance Minister is scheduled to call on the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay.