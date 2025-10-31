Maritime Security Central to India-ASEAN Partnership: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Last Updated on October 31, 2025 5:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Kuala Lumpur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that maritime security remains a key pillar of India’s engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Addressing the ASEAN-India Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, he emphasised that ensuring the safety of sea lanes and trade routes is among India’s highest strategic priorities.

Highlighting the growing convergence between India and ASEAN on regional security issues, the Defence Minister commended member countries for agreeing to hold the second edition of the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise. He noted that such initiatives strengthen mutual trust, coordination, and interoperability among regional navies.

“Securing maritime routes is a top priority for India, as our prosperity and regional stability depend on free and open sea lanes,” he stated.

Mr Singh highlighted that India contributes to disaster relief, counter-terrorism and maritime security, and supports freedom of navigation and adherence to international law in the South China Sea. He said that ASEAN-India relationship will remain a strong pillar of stability in today’s uncertain world, where many old beliefs and expectations are changing. Mr Singh said that both ASEAN and India have shown rapid economic growth. He also stressed the need for early completion of the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement to further strengthen trade relations with ASEAN.

Proposing a second edition of the ASEAN-India Initiative for Women in UN Peacekeeping Operations, Mr Singh said that the United Nations has set an ambitious goal to increase women’s participation in peacekeeping missions. He said that this goal is based on the experience that the deployment of women peacekeepers makes conflict resolution more achievable and establishes a just peace. He also proposed to establish a dedicated forum that will encourage institutional engagement between defence think tanks from both regions, saying that it will further strengthen strategic cooperation between India and ASEAN in the defence and security domain.

Mr Singh said that the ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise and International Fleet Review 2026 will be held in India. He said These events will further strengthen naval cooperation, enhance interoperability, and help ensure maritime safety, security, and freedom of navigation. The Defence Minister further thanked Malaysia, as Chair of ASEAN & ADMM Plus, for organising this meeting effectively.