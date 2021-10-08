Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
Transformation of 3Cs in India’s Foreign Policy-Capabilities, Credibility and Context: Dr Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has said that there has been a transformation of 3Cs in India’s Foreign Policy – Capabilities, Credibility and Context. India’s rise in capabilities has been demonstrated amply during the response to COVID-19.

The country’s rising economy, its influence in shaping the global agenda and its role as a first responder to global humanitarian crises have all transformed how the world views India’s capabilities.

Dr Jaishankar said this while participating in the DD News Conclave – India First’ Foreign Policy – the making of a Vishwaguru. He also clarified that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not protectionism, rather it is a call for building India’s capabilities and strengths so that it can work with and contribute to the world.

Regarding the Pivot to Indo-Pacific, the Minister said that the old distinction between Indian and Pacific Ocean has vanished, as New Delhi’s interests extend far beyond the Indian Ocean.

He said, some of India’s key partners in trade, connectivity and security are all in the region and it also shares a convergence of interests with countries like US, Japan, Australia on the Indo-Pacific. He added that India is also focusing on rebuilding its historical connect with the extended neighbourhood – whether ASEAN in the east, Persian Gulf and Africa in the West.

Dr. Jaishankar said, the basis for ties between India and China was peace and tranquillity. While maintaining peace, New Delhi and Beijing can look forward to resolve border negotiations, and cooperate on shared interests across the world. He sais, as old civilisations both on the way to global prominence today, it is important that there is mutual respect, recognising each other’s space and differing interests.

The conclave was one of the series of seven episodes bringing together eminent dignitaries, policymakers and domain experts. The Doordarshan News Conclave discussed a range of topics from Yuva Shakti to Social Empowerment to Ease of Living, touching upon facets of New India.

