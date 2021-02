AMN

5,27,458 samples were tested for COVID-19 at different government and private testing centres in Manipur, till yesterday evening.

In the last 24 hours, 1,845 samples were tested for COVID-19 and seven were found as new positive cases. The total number of positive cases in Manipur has touched 29,137 now.

Meanwhile, the number of persons expired due to COVID-19 positive in Manipur is 373 as on date.