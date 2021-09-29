Top official of another e-commerce company in Bangladesh arrested for cheating customers

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) of Bangladesh arrested the Chief Operating Officer and two other officials of the e-commerce company Dhamaka in Dhaka on Wednesday on charges of cheating the customers and fraudulence. They were arrested on Tuesday night based on the complaint logged by a customer.

The RAB told media that the company had conducted business worth Tk 750 crore with a zero inventory business model before its business was suspended in July this year. The company owes about 190 crores to sellers and about 200 crore to the customers.

Probe has been going on against the company on money laundering charges since June this year. It is suspected that the owner of the company fled Bangladesh after swindling a large sum of money belonging to the customers, though he denies the charges.

Dhamaka lured customers with promises of heavy discounts through large scale advertising in the media. Thousands of customers are likely to have been affected by the fraudulent activities of the company.

Earlier, the CEO and Chairperson of Bangladeshi e-commerce company Evaly were arrested on September 16 for defrauding thousands of customers after taking advance money for delivery of goods. The company has been charged with cheating customers and distributors for close to Tk 1000 crore.

Meanwhile, the apex e-commerce organisation of Bangladesh e-CAB temporarily suspended the membership of Evaly, Dhamaka, Sirajganj Shop and Glitter RST World in view of the allegations against the e-commerce platforms. It had suspended membership of 4 other firms on August 18 also.