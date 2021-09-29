Afghanistan: Taliban asks US to stop operating drones in Afghan airspace

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Taliban have asked the United States to stop operating drones in Afghan airspace, Terming the US move a breach of national security, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asked all the nations to act in accordance with mutual obligations to prevent consequences. According to a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan IEA yesterday, all countries are the sole owners of the territorial and air sovereignty of their states under international law.

Therefore, the Islamic Emirate, as the sole legal entity of Afghanistan, is the guardian of Afghanistan’s land and airspace but United States violating all international rights, law and United States’ commitments to the Islamic Emirate in Doha, Qatar, as Afghanistan’s sacred airspace is being invaded by US drones. These violations must be rectified and prevented. Mujahid called on all countries, especially the United States, to act in accordance with mutual obligations to prevent any negative consequences.