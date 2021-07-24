Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony
59 killed in landslide and rain-related incidents in Maharashtra
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 Central Universities
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2021 06:22:05      انڈین آواز

Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

TIA / AMN / WEB DESK

After postponement and endless problems due to pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic 20202 cauldron was finally lit Friday night in a nearly empty National Stadium, marking the start of a games.

The games being held under unprecedented circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic and with public opinion still split.

Following strict anti-virus protocols, more than 11,000 athletes from about 200 countries and territories are streaming in to compete in a record 33 sports.

The opening ceremony started with a performance dedicated to athletes who pushed themselves to the limit during preparations despite the pandemic.

The athletes wore face masks and were told to keep social distance as they marched. All teams were encouraged to have one female and one male athlete to bear the flags to symbolize gender equality.

Image

A team made up of refugees is participating in the summer Games for the second time, following Rio de Janeiro.

Athletes from Russia are taking part as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee. That country is banned from sending athletes to major international competitions due to its history of systematic doping.

The ceremony and most of the competitions are being held without spectators. The number of officials attending the opening ceremony was reduced to about 950.

The head of the organizing committee, Hashimoto Seiko, expressed her respect and gratitude for healthcare workers and all other people who are working every day to overcome the global challenge of the pandemic.

Emperor Naruhito officially declared the opening of the Games, before the Olympic cauldron was lit by tennis star Osaka Naomi.

Organizers say over 100 people involved in the Games, including at least 11 athletes, have tested positive in Japan.

The competitions will run through August 8 under strict anti-virus measures inside and outside the venues.

Since the historic decision was made in March 2020 to push back the Olympics, the organizers and the government have repeatedly pledged to host a “safe and secure” games.

Japan won the bid to host the Olympics eight years ago, saying it wants to showcase the northeastern region’s reconstruction from the catastrophic earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011 and express its appreciation to the rest of the world for the support given during those difficult times.

The cost of hosting the Olympics and Paralympics has drastically increased from 734 billion yen ($6.64 billion) at the time of the bid to 1.64 trillion yen noted in the most recent budget report in December 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony

TIA / AMN / WEB DESK After postponement and endless problems due to pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic 20202 cauld ...

Four Indians-Apurvi and Valarivan , Saurabh and Abhishek to launch Shooting campaign at Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Four Indians--Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women’s 10M Air Rifle followed ...

Confident India takes on New Zealand in their Olympic Hockey Opener

By Harpal Singh Bedi "They are a team we need to be careful of" said captain Manpreet Singh as India takes ...

خبرنامہ

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz