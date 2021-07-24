Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony

TIA / AMN / WEB DESK

After postponement and endless problems due to pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic 20202 cauldron was finally lit Friday night in a nearly empty National Stadium, marking the start of a games.

The games being held under unprecedented circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic and with public opinion still split.

Following strict anti-virus protocols, more than 11,000 athletes from about 200 countries and territories are streaming in to compete in a record 33 sports.

The opening ceremony started with a performance dedicated to athletes who pushed themselves to the limit during preparations despite the pandemic.

The athletes wore face masks and were told to keep social distance as they marched. All teams were encouraged to have one female and one male athlete to bear the flags to symbolize gender equality.

A team made up of refugees is participating in the summer Games for the second time, following Rio de Janeiro.

Athletes from Russia are taking part as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee. That country is banned from sending athletes to major international competitions due to its history of systematic doping.

The ceremony and most of the competitions are being held without spectators. The number of officials attending the opening ceremony was reduced to about 950.

The head of the organizing committee, Hashimoto Seiko, expressed her respect and gratitude for healthcare workers and all other people who are working every day to overcome the global challenge of the pandemic.

Emperor Naruhito officially declared the opening of the Games, before the Olympic cauldron was lit by tennis star Osaka Naomi.

Organizers say over 100 people involved in the Games, including at least 11 athletes, have tested positive in Japan.

The competitions will run through August 8 under strict anti-virus measures inside and outside the venues.

Since the historic decision was made in March 2020 to push back the Olympics, the organizers and the government have repeatedly pledged to host a “safe and secure” games.

Japan won the bid to host the Olympics eight years ago, saying it wants to showcase the northeastern region’s reconstruction from the catastrophic earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in 2011 and express its appreciation to the rest of the world for the support given during those difficult times.

The cost of hosting the Olympics and Paralympics has drastically increased from 734 billion yen ($6.64 billion) at the time of the bid to 1.64 trillion yen noted in the most recent budget report in December 2020.