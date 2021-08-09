India’s Olympic History scripted! Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Athletics
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games conclude with closing ceremony

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko passed the Olympic flag to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

TOKYO

The Tokyo Olympic Games, that took place as coronavirus infection cases surged in the host city, concluded on Sunday. The closing ceremony began with a firework display. Then, flag bearers representing each team entered the venue, led by Greece and host-nation Japan.

One of the ceremony’s highlights was the official handover to Paris, the host city of the 2024 Summer Games. Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko passed the Olympic flag to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Organizing committee leader Hashimoto Seiko thanked everyone who made the Tokyo Games possible, including medical workers.

Spectators were banned at most of the venues due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Japan.

More than 11,000 athletes from 205 countries and territories, and the Refugee Olympic Team participated in the 17-day competition.

Tokyo is set to hold the Paralympic Games from August 24.

Due to coronavirus protocols, the opening as well as closing ceremonies were held without spectators.

The festivities in the closing ceremony began with the raising of the Japanese flag and its national anthem.

It was followed by a parade of athletes featuring a single flag bearer from each country.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia who bagged a Bronze in Tokyo Olympics, led the Indian contingent out during the parade of athletes at the closing ceremony.

The biggest Sporting event saw record-breaking history being made across multiple sporting events.

India’s campaign in the Tokyo edition was the most successful one yet that brought the country a first-ever gold medal in track and field as Neeraj Chopra secured a top podium finish in the Javelin throw.

Overall, India finished with seven medals — one gold, two silver and four bronze — the country’s best ever finish at the Games.

In the end as always, the biggest sporting games aim to underscore the message of the Founder of modern Olympics, Pierre de Coubertin that the most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle.

The essential thing is not to have conquered but to have fought well.

