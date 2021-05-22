TN CM M.K. Stalin announces extension of full lockdown till May 31

AMN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin announced extension of full lockdown in the state for another week till 31st of May. The decision was taken today at the All-Party Meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at Chennai.

The statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that vegetables and fruits will be sold directly to the houses through carts in coordination with local bodies. Except for pharmacies, milk, pet shops and petrol bunks all other shops will be closed. E-passes will be given only for emergency medical and funeral purposes.

Bank employees, IT sector companies can ask their employees to work from home. E-commerce activties will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swiggy and Zomato have been allowed on permitted timings. Petrol bunks and raw materials will be allowed.

Considering total lock down, shops will be opened today and tomorrow till 9 p.m. and buses will be operated till tomorrow 9 p.m. for travel to other districts.