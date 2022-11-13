FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Nov 2022 01:48:02      انڈین آواز

TMC Leader Apologises After Massive Outrage Over Remark Against President Murmu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

TRINAMOOL Congress leader Akhil Giri on Saturday apologised after a video of him making an objectionable remark about President Draupadi Murmu went viral on social media. He has been receiving severe criticism from different quarters. BJP also demanded his immediate arrest.

“I respect President. I mentioned the post&made a comparison to respond to Suvendu Adhikari, I didn’t take any name. He had said Akhil Giri looks bad in his appearance. I’m a minister, took an oath to office. If something is said against me, it’s an insult to Constitution. I said ‘President’, I didn’t take anyone’s name. If the President of India feels insulted, I am sorry and regret what I said,” Giri, as quoted by ANI said.

Calling the comments “irresponsible”, TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale said the party distanced itself from Giri’s remarks. “This is an irresponsible comment & does NOT represent the views of @AITCofficial. We are extremely proud of the President of India & hold her & her office in the highest regard,” Gokhale tweeted.

A video of Giri making derogatory remarks against Mumru during the public rally in Nandigram on Friday went viral on social media which reflected that the level of political discourse has reached another low.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Lovlina, Parveen, Saweety and Alfiya strike Gold at Asian Elite Boxing Championships

@Media_SAI Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, Saweety and Alfiya Pathan claimed Gold meda ...

Ridhima cards flawless 6-under 66 to win 14th Leg of Hero WPGT 

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 11 November : Ridhima Dilawari, fired stunning bogey free final round of ...

T20 World Cup: England to clash with Pakistan in final at Melbourne Cricket ground

AMNIn T20 World Cup Cricket, England will clash with Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket ground on Sund ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart