TMC Leader Apologises After Massive Outrage Over Remark Against President Murmu

AMN / WEB DESK

TRINAMOOL Congress leader Akhil Giri on Saturday apologised after a video of him making an objectionable remark about President Draupadi Murmu went viral on social media. He has been receiving severe criticism from different quarters. BJP also demanded his immediate arrest.

“I respect President. I mentioned the post&made a comparison to respond to Suvendu Adhikari, I didn’t take any name. He had said Akhil Giri looks bad in his appearance. I’m a minister, took an oath to office. If something is said against me, it’s an insult to Constitution. I said ‘President’, I didn’t take anyone’s name. If the President of India feels insulted, I am sorry and regret what I said,” Giri, as quoted by ANI said.

Calling the comments “irresponsible”, TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale said the party distanced itself from Giri’s remarks. “This is an irresponsible comment & does NOT represent the views of @AITCofficial. We are extremely proud of the President of India & hold her & her office in the highest regard,” Gokhale tweeted.

A video of Giri making derogatory remarks against Mumru during the public rally in Nandigram on Friday went viral on social media which reflected that the level of political discourse has reached another low.