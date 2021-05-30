Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds very likely in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal

WEB DESK

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, north Punjab, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.\

Heat Wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan.
Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Kerala & Mahe.
Squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral & Southwest Arabian Sea,
Comorin area and Southeast

Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

31 May (Day 2): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand,

West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe

and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka,

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely
at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and
Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan

West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala & Mahe.

Squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral, Northwest, Southwest Arabian Sea, Comorin area and Southeast
Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

01 June (Day 3): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka,

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.
Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Heavy Rainfall
at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh,

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) very likely over Northwest & Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

02 June (Day 4): ♦Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.
Heavy Rainfall at isolated places likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.
Squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) likely over Northwest & Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

03 June (Day 5): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh,

Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra,

Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm/Duststorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.
Heavy Rainfall at isolated places likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.
Squally Weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) likely over Northwest & Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

