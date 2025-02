Three hardcore Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the Hawk Force and District Police Force in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. All three Naxalites are women. This encounter took place near the Raunda Forest Camp of Soopkhar Forest Range in the Gadhi police station area. An INSAS rifle, an SLR rifle, a .303 rifle, and other items of daily use have been seized from the Naxalites.

