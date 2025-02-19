Punjab Government Dismisses 52 Police Officials Over Corruption Charges

The Punjab government has dismissed 52 police officials from service for their involvement in corrupt practices. Disclosing in a press conference at Chandigarh, today, Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav said the dismissed Police officials include One Inspector, Five Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), Four head-constables (HCs) and 42 constables across various districts.

The exercise followed directions from the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during a meeting a few days back, to check corruption and misuse of power in the police department.