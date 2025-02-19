Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Punjab Government Dismisses 52 Police Officials Over Corruption Charges

Feb 20, 2025
The Punjab government has dismissed 52 police officials from service for their involvement in corrupt practices. Disclosing in a press conference at Chandigarh, today, Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav said the dismissed Police officials include One Inspector, Five Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), Four head-constables (HCs) and 42 constables across various districts.

The exercise followed directions from the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during a meeting a few days back, to check corruption and misuse of power in the police department. 

