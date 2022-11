AMN

Three Maoists, including a female rebel were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh today, November 26.

The exchange of fire took place in the jungle of Pomra at Bijapur district in Bastar division when a joint team of CRPF, Special Task Force, and District Reserve Guard was on a search operation in the Mirtur area. After the encounter, the bodies of three Maoists have been recovered along with two rifles from the spot.