This is time for solution rather than disruption, says PM on second day of Budget Session

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

On the second day of the Budget Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that ‘this is the time for solution rather than disruption, as the country is moving forward’. He urged everyone to act constructively for the development of the nation. He said, in this temple of democracy, Parliamentarians have the opportunity to send a clear message to the global community about the country’s capabilities, and its dedication towards democracy.

Addressing the media at the Parliament House complex here today Prime Minister said that the country is now moving beyond long-term pending problems and is firmly stepping onto the path of long-term solutions. He said his government has been identified with Reform, Perform, and Transform, and the country has now boarded the Reform Express.

PM Modi said, the government has laid emphasis on last mile delivery of the welfare schemes. He said the next 25 years will be crucial to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by the year 2047. He said, the President’s address to both the Houses of Parliament yesterday was an expression of the trust of 140 crore people of the country.

On the recent finalization of India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Prime Minister expressed confidence that this is a major step in the direction of a confident, competitive and productive India. He said a new market has opened up and the country’s manufacturers must take advantage of the FTA. He said, India’s democracy and demography are the hope for the world, and now the country has become a centre of attraction.