Piyush Goyal rejects Congress criticism of India-EU Free Trade Agreement

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has strongly rejected the criticism levelled by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), asserting that the agreement is a win-win deal for both India and the EU.

Responding to the charges, Mr Goyal said it was surprising to see criticism from those who could not take timely decisions when they were in power. In a series of tweets, He said the country had paid a heavy price for such inaction in the past.

In response to the claim of Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, the Minister said the deal brings together economies with a combined GDP of 25 trillion dollars. He added It is not a zero-sum deal but a win-win deal which will empower India’s economic growth and create a plethora of opportunities for our businesses and people.

On concerns related to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Mr Goyal said the Government has taken up the issue of exporters’ interests in steel, aluminium, and other sectors like no one has ever taken. He said India has identified pathways to address these complex issues through dialogue, trust and cooperation, rather than rigid positions.

Addressing fears around regulations, Mr Goyal said all countries, including India, retain the right to regulate the health and safety of the nation. He said such measures are disciplined under the agreement to ensure they do not become unjustified trade barriers.