FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament

Jan 29, 2026

Last Updated on January 29, 2026 12:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the copy of the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today. The document was prepared by the Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor. The Economic Survey is a comprehensive review of the country’s current economic state and future outlook.

Later, the House adjourned for the day to meet again on the 1st of next month, on which Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented. The first phase of the Budget Session will be held until the 13th of next month, while the second phase will take place from the 9th of March to the 2nd of April. In all, there will be 30 sittings during the Budget Session.

