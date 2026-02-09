Thirupparankundram Deepam Dargah row: Supreme Court upholds limits on namaz, backs Madras HC order

Last Updated on February 9, 2026 6:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A view of Sikkandar Badhusha Avuliya Dargah, located atop the Thirupparankundram hill. Photo: Wikipedia

AGENCIES

The Supreme Court today upheld the Madras High Court’s ruling restricting the offering of namaz at the dargah located on Thirupparankundram Hills in Tamil Nadu, holding that Muslims cannot offer daily prayers at the site. The apex court described the High Court’s decision as a “balanced order”.

The court also upheld the High Court’s direction permitting namaz only on Ramzan and Bakrid at the dargah, while affirming the ban on animal sacrifice within the premises. The ruling came on an appeal filed by a practising Muslim, Imam Hussain, challenging the Madras High Court’s judgment.

The case relates to the long-running Thirupparankundram Deepam row, which has seen disputes over religious practices at the hill, considered sacred by multiple communities. With the Supreme Court declining to interfere, the restrictions imposed by the Madras High Court will continue to remain in force.