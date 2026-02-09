Lok Sabha adjourns for the days amid opposition uproar

Last Updated on February 9, 2026 5:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Report

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day today following opposition uproar. When the House assembled at 2 PM after the second adjournment, the Presiding Officer tried to take up discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 and called Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to speak. However, Mr Tharoor requested the Chair to allow the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, who wanted to speak on another issue before the discussion. Presiding Officer Sandhya Ray said she has not received any notice from the LoP, and if he wants to speak on the Budget, he can be allowed.

Mr Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to speak before the Budget discussion despite the assurance by the Speaker during the meeting with some senior Congress Members. The Chair requested Congress Members to allow discussion. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected Mr Gandhi’s allegation, saying that the Speaker has not made such a commitment. He said the Speaker had said that if there is consensus about running the House and if Mr Gandhi raises his issue, then floor leaders also should be allowed to speak on the matter. The Minister said that the Government is ready to reach out to the opposition and requested that opposition parties not do anything that lowers the dignity of the House.

Despite repeated appeals by the Chair, the discussion on the Union Budget could not be taken up. Amid pandemonium, the Presiding Officer adjourned the House till tomorrow to meet at 11 AM.

When the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 12 noon, the concerned Ministers laid the papers of their Ministries. After that, the presiding officer took up General Discussion on Union Budget -2026-27 but the opposition members continued with their protest, disrupting the proceedings of the House. The Chair said he has received the name of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to speak on the Union Budget, but the Congress members said that the Leader of opposition wants to speak on something. He said he will allow Mr Gandhi to speak if he speaks on the Union budget. As the pandemonium continued, the Chair adjourned the House till 2:00 PM. However, the discussion on the Union Budget could not begin due to a noisy scene. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget on the 1st of February.

Earlier, when the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the Indian Under-19 Cricket team for winning the Under-19 World Cup 2026. After that, Mr Birla tried to take up Question Hour, but the opposition members trooped into the well and started sloganeering. Mr Birla appealed to them to allow the House to function. He urged members to maintain the dignity and decorum of the House, and other members should be allowed to speak during Question Hour. The opposition members continued with their protest, leading to the adjournment of the House till 12 noon.