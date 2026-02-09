Jain Shwetambar Terapanthi Mahasabha’s new office bearers take charge at ‘Sanshta Shiromany’

Last Updated on February 9, 2026 6:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

“I will fulfill the responsibility received through the grace of my Guru with complete dedication and awareness” – Mahendra Nahata

KOLKATA

The responsibility acceptance ceremony of the newly elected office bearers for the 2026-28 term of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth religious order’s ‘ Sanshta Shiromany-Institution of Eminence’, the Jain Shwetambar Terapanthi Mahasabha, was held in a dignified and heartfelt atmosphere at the Mahasabha’s head office in Kolkata.

After prayers and rituals according to Jain customs, the newly elected office bearers entered the Mahasabha office at an auspicious time and formally assumed their responsibilities. The outgoing president, Shri Mansukhlal Sethia, handed over the responsibility to the newly elected president, Shri Mahendra Nahata. Five former presidents and five former chief trustees of the Mahasabha were specially present on this occasion.

In the afternoon, a felicitation ceremony was organized in honor of the newly elected office bearers at the Pragya Samavasaran of the Mahasabha building, with a notable presence of office bearers from various federal institutions of the Terapanth community, and assemblies and organizations from Kolkata and its suburban areas, as well as many dignitaries.

The program began with the chanting of the Namaskar Mahamantra, followed by the singing of the assembly song and the recitation of the Shravak Nishtha Patra (Layman’s Pledge). Expressing his sentiments at the felicitation ceremony, the newly elected president of the Mahasabha, Shri Mahendra Nahata, said that the great responsibility he has received through the immense grace of the highly revered Acharya Mahashraman and the trust of the Terapanth religious order is a matter of great fortune for him. He said that he would strive to fulfill his responsibilities with complete dedication, vigilance, and awareness, in accordance with the Guru’s command and guidance. Presenting the outline of the upcoming term, he expressed his resolve to give new momentum and direction to the activities of the Mahasabha and also said that all plans would be able to reach completion only with the cooperation of the community. Development Council member Shri Banechand Malu described it as a celebration of service acceptance, stating that the Mahasabha is the supreme institution of the Terapanth community, and its designation as the “foremost institution” by Acharya Shri further enhances its prestige. Chief Trustee Shri Sureshchand Goyal said that every office-bearer of the Mahasabha has a special responsibility towards the community, and it is the paramount duty of all of us to fulfill this responsibility, received with the blessings of Gurudev, with dedication of mind, body, and resources, and to make the Mahasabha financially strong.



Outgoing President Shri Mansukhlal Sethia extended his best wishes to the newly elected President, Chief Trustee, and all the office-bearers, saying that whether in office or not, our true identity as a lay follower lies in prioritizing the Guru’s command, Guru’s guidance, and the welfare of the Sangha above all else. The Mahasabha’s responsibility is now in capable hands, ensuring its success. Former President Shri Kamal Kumar Dugar congratulated the newly elected team, saying that President Shri Mahendra Nahata is a thoughtful leader and that under his guidance, the Mahasabha will reach new heights. He is a skilled leader.



During the felicitation ceremony, the newly elected office-bearers of the Mahasabha were also honored by the office-bearers of Terapanth Sabha-Kolkata and other Sabhas. Also present were former Mahasabha Presidents Shri Surendra Chordiya, Shri Chainroop Chindalia, former Trustee Shri Bhanwarlal Baid, Trustee of Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Mahila Mandal Smt. Madhu Dugar, former Presidents Smt. Suraj Bardia, Smt. Tara Surana, and senior lay follower Champabai Kothari, among other distinguished dignitaries. Office-bearers from various Sabhas of Kolkata city, along with office-bearers of Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuva Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Mahila Mandal, Terapanth Professional Forum, Anuvrat Samiti, and students and teachers of the local Gyanashala were also present. This responsibility acceptance ceremony emerged as an inspiring example of devotion to the Guru, dedication to the Sangha, and commitment to service, sending a powerful message to the Terapanth community.