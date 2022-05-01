FreeCurrencyRates.com

There has been no shortage of electricity supply to Delhi: Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Power Minister R. K. Singh on Saturday reviewed the coal stock position in thermal power plants including the plants supplying power to distribution companies of Delhi. During the meeting, Mr. Singh said that distribution companies of Delhi will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per their demand.

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, NTPC and Damodar Valley Corporation have been directed to give full availability as per the requirement of DISCOMs. GAIL India Limited has also assured to make gas available from all sources to gas-based power plants in Delhi.

Power Ministry said, there has been no shortage of electricity supply to the State of Delhi. As per data provided by Power System Operation Corporation, the peak Demand has gone upto over six thousand megawatt yesterday and there has been no shortage in meeting maximum demand.

The Distribution companies in Delhi- Tata Power, BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna have been getting power from the power plants based on declared capacity. The installed Generation Capacity in Delhi is three thousand 56 MegaWatt. The Ministry said, a total capacity of six thousand 892 MegaWatt is available for Delhi. The power demand of Delhi is met mainly from allocation from central sector power stations which includes allocation from Thermal, Hydro, Nuclear and gas based power stations.

