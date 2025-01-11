There has been 7-fold increase in seizure of drugs in last 10 years: HM Amit Shah

Staff Reporter v/ New DElhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that there has been a seven-fold increase in the seizure of drugs in the last ten years. He said the fight against drugs has gained new strength under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Chairing the regional conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security in New Delhi, Mr. Shah said that drugs worth more than 56 thousand 800 crore rupees were disposed of over the last ten years. He highlighted that drugs worth more than sixteen thousand nine hundred crore rupees were seized in 2024, marking the largest figure since independence.

He added that the Narcotics Control Bureau and police across the country have taken action against drugs, which has strengthened the youth and society towards a drug-free future. Mr. Shah said the government has given a strong message of destroying the entire ecosystem of drugs through strict action.

The home minister has also called upon all states to collaborate with the central government in the fight against the drug menace. Mr. Shah asserted that the country will not allow even a single kilo of drugs to be smuggled in or out of the country. He also urged the states to promote the MANAS helpline amongst their citizens.

During the event, the Home Minister inaugurated the Drug Disposal fortnight and the extension of the MANAS-2 helpline to all states and Union Territories. The drug disposal fortnight drive will continue till the 25th of this month. During this period, a total of over 44 thousand kilograms of seized narcotics will be disposed of.