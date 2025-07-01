Thailand’s PM Shinawatra suspended over leaked phone call

WEB DESK

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following a leaked call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen. The court is reviewing a petition seeking her dismissal over the controversial clip, which triggered public outrage and political backlash. With a slim majority and a key ally’s recent defection, her coalition is on shaky ground. Paetongtarn, now serving as culture minister after a last-minute cabinet reshuffle, has 15 days to present her defense. Deputy Prime Minister assumes the role of acting leader. The leaked conversation reportedly discussed a decades-old border dispute that reignited tensions after a recent deadly incident.