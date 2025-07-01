Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand’s PM Shinawatra suspended over leaked phone call

Jul 1, 2025

WEB DESK

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following a leaked call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen. The court is reviewing a petition seeking her dismissal over the controversial clip, which triggered public outrage and political backlash. With a slim majority and a key ally’s recent defection, her coalition is on shaky ground. Paetongtarn, now serving as culture minister after a last-minute cabinet reshuffle, has 15 days to present her defense. Deputy Prime Minister assumes the role of acting leader. The leaked conversation reportedly discussed a decades-old border dispute that reignited tensions after a recent deadly incident.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Heat wave sweeps across Europe; two dead in Italy

Jul 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump to Meet Netanyahu, Push for Gaza Ceasefire and Discuss Iran

Jul 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India calls Pakistan to expedite release of Indian prisoners completed jail term

Jul 1, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India achieves robust growth in production of key minerals

2 July 2025 12:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US markets end in green territory for second session

2 July 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Indo-French Military Exercise ‘Shakti 2025’ Concludes in France

2 July 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Heat wave sweeps across Europe; two dead in Italy

1 July 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!