Afghan families return to their homeland from neighbouring countries

AMN

A total of 3,284 Afghan families, comprising 13 thousand 29 members have returned to their homeland on Monday from neighboring Iran and Pakistan. Afghanistan’s High Commission for Addressing Returnees’ Problems stated today that over 1.2 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan so far this year. Nearly seven million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented, are currently living abroad, primarily in Iran and Pakistan. The authorities of both countries have asked undocumented foreign nationals to end their illegal stay and return home. Over six lakh 40 thousand Afghans have returned from Iran since the implementation of a return deadline by the Iranian government in March this year, with over three lakh 66 thousand deported.