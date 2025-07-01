Heat wave sweeps across Europe; two dead in Italy

WEB DESK

A heatwave is continuing across Europe, with France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Germany under heat alerts. In France, a red alert, the highest extreme heat warning, is in place, including Paris, where the top of the Eiffel Tower is closed. Two people have died in Italy as temperatures soar, while 50,000 have been evacuated because of wildfires in western Turkey. Parts of Portugal and Spain recorded their highest-ever June temperatures this week as the mercury hit 46°C. In south-east England, temperatures could reach highs of 35°C today, but it will be more changeable for the rest of the UK.