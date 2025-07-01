Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Australia: Mass blackout in East Coast due to powerful storm

Jul 1, 2025

WEB DESK

In Australia, a powerful storm lashes the east coast, leaving thousands of people without power, and authorities warn the situation will worsen overnight. Evacuations are underway as residents in waterfront homes on the Central Coast, north of Sydney, have been ordered to leave amid fears of destructive waves. Heavy rain and damaging winds have triggered emergency warnings across New South Wales, including Sydney. More than one thousand volunteers are assisting with storm-related emergencies as conditions continue to deteriorate.

