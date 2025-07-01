Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India remains very strategic ally in Indo-Pacific: White House

Jul 1, 2025

WEB DESK

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has praised India’s role as a strategic ally in the Indo-Pacific region. Responding to a question during a press briefing about how the US views China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region, Leavitt said, India remains a very strategic ally and that US President Donald Trump has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will continue to have that. On a possible trade deal between India and the US, Leavitt said that earlier, Mr. Trump mentioned that the US and India are very close to a trade deal, and it remains true. She further said, they are finalising these agreements, and we would hear from President Trump and his trade team very soon.

The comments come as External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is currently in the United States to attend the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

