PM Modi Set to Visit Five Nations; Ghana Visit to Deepen Strategic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation tour tomorrow, with visits scheduled to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. The trip aims to bolster India’s global partnerships across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

In the first leg of the visit, Mr. Modi will arrive in Ghana—marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African nation in over three decades. He is scheduled to meet President John Dramani Mahama for high-level talks aimed at strengthening the already robust bilateral relationship.

Discussions between the two leaders are expected to focus on economic and defence cooperation, agricultural development, vaccine production, critical mineral resources, and digital public infrastructure. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed during the visit.

India has long supported Ghana’s development efforts through concessional loans and grants. Bilateral trade currently stands at approximately $3 billion, largely in Ghana’s favor due to substantial gold exports. India, in turn, exports pharmaceuticals, agricultural equipment, and vehicles to Ghana. With investments exceeding $2 billion, India is among the largest investors in the country.

People-to-people ties remain strong, with over 15,000 Indians residing in Ghana. The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme also continues to provide fully funded training to Ghanaian professionals, enhancing capacity-building and cultural exchange.

Mr. Modi’s visit is seen as a strategic move to reinforce India’s engagement with both the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), opening new doors for regional collaboration and mutual growth.