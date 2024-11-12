Tenure of foreign secretary Vikram Misri EXTENDED till July 2026

The government has extended the tenure of foreign secretary Vikram Misri till 14th July 2026. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension. Mr Misri assumed the charge as Foreign Secretary on 15th July this year.

A career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, Ambassador Misri has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs, in the Prime Minister’s Office and various Indian Missions abroad in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.