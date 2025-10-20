Ten Dhaka-Delhi deals scrapped, says Bangladesh adviser

Last Updated on October 20, 2025 10:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh interim government has scrapped ten bilateral agreements signed with India during Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime, Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

Bhuyain wrote that discussions on the deals began soon after the interim government took office, and the decision followed a “thorough review.” However, no official gazette has been issued yet.

The scrapped projects include the Tripura–Chattogram rail link (2017), Abhaypur–Akhaura rail line expansion (2018), Ashuganj–Agartala corridor (2016), Feni River water project (2019), port use agreement (2018), Bangladesh’s financial aid proposal for the Farakka-related project (2023), Sylhet–Silchar connectivity (2020), petroleum pipeline extension (2019), Indian economic zones at Mirsarai and Mongla (2019), and the tugboat deal with GRSE (2024).

The Kushiara River water-sharing project (2022) has been suspended, while the Adani Power electricity import deal (2017) is under review. The Ganga water-sharing treaty (1996) is being considered for renewal, and discussions are underway to implement the draft Teesta water-sharing agreement.