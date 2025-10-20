The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ten Dhaka-Delhi deals scrapped, says Bangladesh adviser

Oct 20, 2025

Last Updated on October 20, 2025 10:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh interim government has scrapped ten bilateral agreements signed with India during Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime, Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

Bhuyain wrote that discussions on the deals began soon after the interim government took office, and the decision followed a “thorough review.” However, no official gazette has been issued yet.

The scrapped projects include the Tripura–Chattogram rail link (2017), Abhaypur–Akhaura rail line expansion (2018), Ashuganj–Agartala corridor (2016), Feni River water project (2019), port use agreement (2018), Bangladesh’s financial aid proposal for the Farakka-related project (2023), Sylhet–Silchar connectivity (2020), petroleum pipeline extension (2019), Indian economic zones at Mirsarai and Mongla (2019), and the tugboat deal with GRSE (2024).

The Kushiara River water-sharing project (2022) has been suspended, while the Adani Power electricity import deal (2017) is under review. The Ganga water-sharing treaty (1996) is being considered for renewal, and discussions are underway to implement the draft Teesta water-sharing agreement.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

8 lakh law enforcers proposed for 8-day polls duty in Bangladesh

Oct 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Jamaat’s PR movement a ‘calculated political deception’, says Nahid Islam

Oct 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Goods worth $1B feared damaged in Dhaka airport fire

Oct 19, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Railway War Room in Delhi

21 October 2025 1:07 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Orange Alert issued for Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu; Thunderstorms Across Several States

21 October 2025 12:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

معروف اداکار اثرانی کا انتقال، ’شعلے‘ کے جیلر نے ہمیشہ کے لیے کہا الوداع

20 October 2025 11:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

वरिष्ठ अभिनेता असरानी का निधन, हिंदी सिनेमा ने खोया एक युग

20 October 2025 11:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments