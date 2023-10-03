Telengana: ECI review preparedness for holding Assembly Elections

AMN / Hyderabad

The full Election Commission of India reached Hyderabad to assess and review the state preparedness for holding Assembly Elections. Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel and senior deputy Commissioners and Deputy commissioners arrived in Hyderabad.

The ECI will hold a meeting with political parties later this afternoon and representatives from six national parties and four Regional parties will be attending the meeting. The commission will meet heads of 22 enforcement agencies today. The commission will have various activities during next 2 days in Telangana.