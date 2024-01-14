Telangana International Kite and Sweet Festival commence in Secunderabad

The sixth Telangana International Kite Festival and Sweet Festival commenced at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad last evening.

This three-day event features 37 international professional kite flyers from 16 different countries. Kite flyers from Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa, and the Netherlands are taking part in the festival. Around 50 national flyers also will be participating this year.

The festival has around 800 stalls, offering a variety of attractions like food courts showcasing Telangana cuisine, handicrafts, and handloom stalls. The three-day festival will conclude on the 15th of January.