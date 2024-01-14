इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2024 01:50:19      انڈین آواز

Festival of harvest Uttarayan, Bhogali Bihu and Bhogi being celebrated in different parts of India

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Assam is celebrating the Magh Bihu, the vibrant harvest festival, also known as Bhogali Bihu and Maghor Domahi. It is the first festival of the year that brings people of various communities together to enjoy the winter crops and pray for prosperity for the rest of the year. It is called Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, and Makar Sankranti in Northern parts of India.

Today is Uruka and as part of the Bihu celebration, people building makeshift cottages called ‘Bhelaghar’ using hay from the harvest fields. People are also constructing Meiji for bonfire. Fish is an integral part of dinners in this Festival. Community fishing is going on in rivers and ponds. People also throng fish markets early in the morning to buy the best fish.

They will prepare food inside the Bhelaghar and a community feasting to be held on this Uruka night. The Meji will be burned early tomorrow morning and the ashes to be spread on the farmland to make the soil more fertile.

During the main Bihu, people take a bath early in the morning and play traditional Assamese games like Tekeli Bonga and buffalo fighting. There are also cock fights and egg fights. People eats and shares the traditional Assamese foods and sweets on this occasion. 

Magh Bihu holds agricultural and social significance as it is time to celebrate new yield and renew ties of friendship and brotherhood within communities. In urban areas, people are purchasing symbolic readymade Mejis for bonfire due to lack of open spaces and non availabilities of hay.

In Telangana, Makara Sankranti festivities commenced with people celebrating Bhogi today with traditional fervour and gaiety. Three-day post-harvest festival is being celebrated across the State.

First day of Sankranti festivities began with Bhogi Mantalu, which is a bonfire lit early this morning. People along with children seen coming out in large numbers to light the bonfires at the street corners and cross roads. They burnt their old and unused belongings in the fire as a symbol to get rid of the evil.

People are inviting the Sankranti Lakshmi a sign of Prosperity by decorating their houses traditionally with colourful Rangoli, Mango leaves and marigold flowers.

The three-day festivities are predominant in rural areas across the State as farmers reap their harvest before the festival. Meanwhile, Colourful kites adorn skies over Hyderabad as the sixth edition of the Telangana International Kite Festival commenced last evening at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad.

The event is witnessing kites in various sizes, hues and shapes as 40 international kite flyers from 16 countries besides 50 kite flyers across the country are participating in the event. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart