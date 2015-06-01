The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Proposes New Law to Curb Hate Crime

Dec 22, 2025

AMN / HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government will enact a new law to curb hate speech against any religion or community, including acts of instigation and provocation that could trigger disturbances.

The proposed legislation will be tabled in the state assembly during the budget session. Speaking at the state-organised Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad last evening, Mr Reddy said the Act will focus on curbing religious hatred.

He also said the existing laws will also be amended to ensure stringent punishment for offenders who abuse other religions. Stating that the state government treats all religions and communities equally, he said everyone has the freedom to follow their faith and an equal responsibility to respect other religions.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian visa centre in Chattogram suspends services amid Bangladesh unrest

Dec 22, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Government Intensifies GRAP Stage IV Drive to Curb Air Pollution

Dec 22, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Justice Department Continues Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files

Dec 22, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Pakistan beat India to clinch U19 Asia Cup title

22 December 2025 1:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Pakistan: Imran Khan Calls for Nationwide Protests After Toshakhana 2 Conviction

22 December 2025 1:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Tightens Visa Scrutiny, Causing Interview Delays

22 December 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian visa centre in Chattogram suspends services amid Bangladesh unrest

22 December 2025 1:07 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments