Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Proposes New Law to Curb Hate Crime

AMN / HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government will enact a new law to curb hate speech against any religion or community, including acts of instigation and provocation that could trigger disturbances.

The proposed legislation will be tabled in the state assembly during the budget session. Speaking at the state-organised Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad last evening, Mr Reddy said the Act will focus on curbing religious hatred.

He also said the existing laws will also be amended to ensure stringent punishment for offenders who abuse other religions. Stating that the state government treats all religions and communities equally, he said everyone has the freedom to follow their faith and an equal responsibility to respect other religions.