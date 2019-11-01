Delhi Government Intensifies GRAP Stage IV Drive to Curb Air Pollution

Delhi government has intensified its enforcement drive under GRAP Stage IV to curb air pollution. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa warned of strict action against polluting industries and construction sites. In a statement, the state government said that a total of 612 non-compliant industries faced closure, and over one lakh Pollution Under Control Certificates were issued in three days. The government conducted over three thousand inspections, issued 12 thousand challans, and checked more than 16 thousand vehicles. It also directed area engineers and district officers to maintain real-time supervision.

Post navigation