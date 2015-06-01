US Justice Department Continues Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files

US Justice Department

The US Department of Justice is continuing its release of thousands of files related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Democrats have alleged that several files from the Epstein release were disappeared from the Justice Department’s public webpage within a day, including a photo of US President Donald Trump.

However, the Department of Justice has rejected the allegations and has said that it is not redacting the names of any politicians. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law. The Trump Administration has also said that it is delivering historic transparency while protecting the victims.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law last month. It requires the Justice Department to release all unclassified Epstein-related records with limited redactions allowed only for victim info or active investigations.