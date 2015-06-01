First Foodgrain Freight Train Reaches Kashmir with 1,384 Tonnes of Rice

NEWS DESK

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has congratulated the Indian Railways after first-ever foodgrain freight train reached Kashmir valley on Sunday carrying approximately 1384 tonnes of rice. Akashvani Correspondent reports that the LG said this is undoubtedly a very memorable occasion and realises our long-cherished dream of connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network.

Mr Sinha observed that the movement of freight trains will benefit people, enterprises and infrastructure projects without the risk of adverse weather conditions throughout the year and ease the pressure on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44). The LG expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw for making economic progress of J&K an integral part of Bharat’s rapid growth.