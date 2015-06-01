New Petroleum, Gas Rules 2025 to Boost Domestic Hydrocarbon Production: Hardeep Puri

Staff Reporter

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has asserted that recently notified Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules 2025 will introduce a paradigm shift in India’s quest to strengthen and boost domestic production of hydrocarbons.

Sharing a news article in a social media post, the Minister said, the new rules provide a momentum towards achieving India’s energy security. He said, the new rules remove all ambiguity around what counts as the value of the lease.

He said, the new rules put a time limit on approvals. Any application for a petroleum lease now has to be decided within 180 days. Mr Puri said that instead of forcing companies to juggle multiple licences at different stages, a single petroleum lease now covers exploration, development, production, and even related activities like renewable energy projects.