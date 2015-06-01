India rejects Bangladesh media’s report on security breach at its High Commission in Delhi

Staff Reporter

India has clarified that there was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation by protesters gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. Responding to a media query, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that about 20 to 25 youth had gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission yesterday to raise slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

It added that the protesters also called for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh. The MEA further clarified that the police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. It called out that misleading propaganda is being spread in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident, and mentioned that visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see.

The Ministry also reaffirmed India’s commitment to ensure the safety of foreign Missions and Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention. The MEA stated that India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in the country. Indian officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them India’s strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. New Delhi has also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice.