Tata group to make iPhones in India for domestic, global markets

Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday announced that Tata Group has taken over the operations of Taiwain-based electronics giant Wistron and will start manufacturing iPhones in India for domestic, as well as global markets. The announcement marks the beginning of a significant shift of global manufacturing from China to India.

However, the Tata group, the minister said, will start making iPhones in India within two and a half years. In a social media post, Chandrasekhar congratulated the team of Tata group for taking over Wistron operations.

“Now within just two and a half years, @TataCompanies will start making iPhones from India for domestic and global markets from India. Congratulations to the Tata team for taking over Wistron operations,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Chandrashekhar said that his ministry stands in full support of the growth of India’s electronic companies and global brands who want to make India their trusted manufacturing and talent partner.

The development, he asserted, is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to make India a global electronics power. The minister further added that this was “a resounding testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative vision” for India’s electronics manufacturing sector.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also highlighted the manufacturing of iPhones and Google’s flagship Pixel smartphone in India.

“Recently, Google has announced the manufacturing of its Pixel phone in India. Samsung’s Fold 5 mobile phone and Apple’s iPhone 15 are being manufactured in India. We are proud that the world is using Made in India mobile phones now,” Modi said while speaking at the 7th edition of Indian Mobile Congress in Delhi.

India is hoping to replace China as the world’s manufacturing hub. The Indian government has tweaked its policies and announced several steps to lure global companies into setting up their manufacturing plants in India.

These ‘Made in India’ iPhones will cater to both domestic and global markets, and help elevating India’s reputation as a significant player in the world of electronics manufacturing.

