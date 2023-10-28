इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2023 10:02:18      انڈین آواز

Govt trying provide Onion to consumers at affordable prices

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Union Government has notified a Minimum Export Price of 800 US dollars per Metric Ton on onion export to maintain its domestic availability. This will be in effect from the 29th of October to the 31st of December this year. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement said that the measure has been taken to maintain sufficient availability of onion to domestic consumers at affordable prices, by curbing the quantity of onion exports, as the quantity of stored Rabi 2023 onion is declining. The Minimum Export Price of 800 dollars per Metric Ton of onion translates into about 67 rupees per kilogram.

In addition to it, the Government has also announced the procurement of an additional two lakh tons of onion for the buffer, over and above the 5 lakh tons already procured. The Ministry added that onion from the buffer has been disposed of continuously from the second week of August in major consumption centres and also supplied to retail consumers at 25 rupees per kilogram. It said that till date about 1.70 lakh Metric Tons of onion has been disposed from the buffer. The continuous procurement and disposal of onion from the buffer are undertaken to moderate the prices for consumers while ensuring remunerative prices to the onion farmers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جنرل اسمبلی: غزہ میں امدادی کارروائیوں کے لیے التوائے جنگ پر قرارداد منظور

اردن کی طرف سے پیش کی گئی قرارداد میں غزہ میں انسانی امدادی ک ...

مصنوعی ذہانت سے لاحق خدشات کا جائزہ لینے کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے زیراہتمام ایک مشاورتی تنظیم کا قیام

مصنوعی ذہانت سے لاحق خدشات، اس سے حاصل ہونے والے مواقع اور اس ...

غزہ پر یو این جنرل اسمبلی کے ہنگامی اجلاس کا پہلا دن

اسرائیل۔فلسطین بحران پر اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی کا دو روز ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart