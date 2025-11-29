The Indian Awaaz

Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda and Kidambi Srikanth Enter Semifinals at Syed Modi International in Lucknow

Nov 29, 2025

Indian shuttlers Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda and Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semifinals of the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament in Lucknow yesterday.

In the women’s singles, 16-year-old Tanvi defeated Sin Yan Happy Lo of Hong Kong 21-13, 21-19 to reach the last four. She will now face fifth seed Hina Akechi of Japan, who upset third seed Sung Shuo Yun 21-8, 21-15 in her quarterfinal.

Unnati Hooda also advanced, overcoming fellow Indian Rakshitha Ramraj 21-15, 13-21, 21-16. She will meet fourth seed Neslihan Arin of Turkey, who beat India’s Isharani Baruah 21-19, 13-21, 21-15. In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth moved into the semifinals after his opponent, Priyanshu Rajawat, retired with the score at 21-14, 11-4 in Srikanth’s favour.

Mithun Manjunath defeated Manraj Singh 21-18, 21-13, setting up an all-Indian semifinal clash with Srikanth.

In women’s doubles, top seeds Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly eased past fifth seeds Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci 21-15, 21-16 to book a semifinal spot.

Treesa Jolly also advanced in mixed doubles. She and partner Hariharan Amsakarunan beat Australia’s Andika Ramadiansyah and Nozomi Shimizu 21-18, 21-14 to reach the semifinals.

