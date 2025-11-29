Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda and Kidambi Srikanth Enter Semifinals at Syed Modi International in Lucknow

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian shuttlers Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda and Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semifinals of the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament in Lucknow yesterday.

In the women’s singles, 16-year-old Tanvi defeated Sin Yan Happy Lo of Hong Kong 21-13, 21-19 to reach the last four. She will now face fifth seed Hina Akechi of Japan, who upset third seed Sung Shuo Yun 21-8, 21-15 in her quarterfinal.

Unnati Hooda also advanced, overcoming fellow Indian Rakshitha Ramraj 21-15, 13-21, 21-16. She will meet fourth seed Neslihan Arin of Turkey, who beat India’s Isharani Baruah 21-19, 13-21, 21-15. In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth moved into the semifinals after his opponent, Priyanshu Rajawat, retired with the score at 21-14, 11-4 in Srikanth’s favour.

Mithun Manjunath defeated Manraj Singh 21-18, 21-13, setting up an all-Indian semifinal clash with Srikanth.

In women’s doubles, top seeds Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly eased past fifth seeds Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci 21-15, 21-16 to book a semifinal spot.

Treesa Jolly also advanced in mixed doubles. She and partner Hariharan Amsakarunan beat Australia’s Andika Ramadiansyah and Nozomi Shimizu 21-18, 21-14 to reach the semifinals.