India to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Staff Reporter

India is all set to to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad has been formally awarded hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The decision was approved by delegates from 74 Commonwealth nations at the General Assembly in Glasgow, United Kingdom. This has paved the way for staging the event second time as New Delhi hosted the game in 2010. The decision also bolstered country’s ambition to be an Olympic host in 2036.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Commonwealth Sport’s decision to award the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games to Ahmedabad is a prestigious moment for the country as it strives to become a sporting powerhouse by 2047.

President of Commonwealth Sport Dr Donald Rukare said, India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance.

Ahmedabad, the city which is in the race for olympic hosting rights as well, has upgraded its sports infrastructure on a war footing in the last one decade. Ahmedabad’s vision builds on the momentum of Glasgow 2026 and highlights India’s cultural and sporting strengths. Commonwealth Sport said that the 2030 edition will feature 15 to 17 sports, with the full programme to be finalised next year. The Games aim to unite athletes and communities while celebrating a century of Commonwealth sporting tradition.