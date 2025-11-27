Hong Kong Apartment Fire Kills 44, 279 Still Missing

AMN/ NEWS DESK

The death toll in a high-rise apartment fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Tai Po district of Hong Kong, has risen to 44. While 700 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters, 279 people are still missing.

The raging fire sent up a column of flames and thick smoke as it spread quickly on bamboo scaffolding and construction netting that had been set up around the exterior of the housing complex last night.

More than 800 firefighters are at the scene trying to tackle the blaze at Wang Fuk Court – with Hong Kong’s chief executive John Lee saying the fire is now coming under control. Records show the housing complex consisted of eight blocks with almost 2,000 apartments housing about 4,800 people. Media reports citing officials said, Hong Kong police have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the fire at the housing complex.