Final Trade Nov 26: Markets Rebound Strongly; Nifty Reclaims 26,000

Metals, Energy Lead Broad Rally

Domestic equity markets staged an emphatic comeback on Wednesday, wiping out three days of losses and signalling renewed investor confidence ahead of key global data releases. The Nifty 50 jumped 320.50 points (1.24%) to close at 26,205.30, reclaiming the 26,000 mark with conviction, while the BSE Sensex surged 1,022.50 points (1.21%) to end at 85,609.51 — a move analysts described as “a complete trend reversal” driven by strong institutional flows and easing global volatility.

Market participants said bargain-hunting, improved risk appetite, and supportive cues from Asian markets contributed to the sharp reversal. Broader market sentiment was also robust, with 2,800 stocks advancing compared to 1,371 declining on the BSE. As many as 111 counters hit fresh 52-week highs, reflecting impressive market breadth.

Sector-Wise Performance: Metals Shine, BFSI Breaks Out

Metals (+2% and above):

The Metal index emerged as the top performer as global commodity prices firmed and expectations strengthened for a demand rebound from China. Stocks such as JSW Steel and Tata Steel saw strong buying interest.

Oil & Gas / Energy (1.5–2% up):

Energy shares surged on improved crude pricing outlook and strong quarterly updates from key oil marketing companies. The sector also benefited from renewed FPI interest.

Banking & Financial Services (BFSI) (1.2% up):

A major highlight of the session, the Bank Nifty jumped 707.75 points (1.20%) to close at 59,528.05, its highest finish since October 1.

The index broke out decisively from a seven-session consolidation zone (58,605–59,440) .

. Analysts say this indicates fresh bullish momentum and potential short-covering.

and potential short-covering. Private banks led gains, while PSU banks also supported the uptrend.

Mid & Small Caps (1.2%–1.36% up):

Broader indices outperformed:

Nifty Midcap 100 gained 1.27%

gained Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 1.36%, reclaiming its 200-day EMA, a key technical milestone that suggests strengthening trend durability.

IT & FMCG (Moderate gains):

These defensive sectors participated moderately as investors maintained a balanced approach ahead of US inflation commentary.

Top Nifty Gainers & Losers

Top Gainers:

JSW Steel — +3.69% (₹1,153)

— +3.69% (₹1,153) HDFC Life — +2.80% (₹788)

— +2.80% (₹788) Bajaj Finserv — +2.55% (₹2,082)

— +2.55% (₹2,082) Bajaj Finance — +2.51% (₹1,011)

— +2.51% (₹1,011) Jio Financial Services — +2.39% (₹308)

Top Losers:

A handful of index constituents saw mild profit-booking:

Bharti Airtel — −1.60% (₹2,127)

— −1.60% (₹2,127) Adani Enterprises — −0.81% (₹2,313.90)

— −0.81% (₹2,313.90) Eicher Motors — −0.53% (₹7,180)

— −0.53% (₹7,180) SBI Life — −0.20% (₹2,027)

— −0.20% (₹2,027) Asian Paints — −0.13% (₹2,872)

Market Outlook: Momentum Turns Positive

Analysts say Wednesday’s strong rally could set the stage for a short-term upside extension:

Technical indicators show improving breadth and a return of momentum.

A breakout in the banking index is likely to support Nifty’s upward trajectory.

Global risk cues, especially US Fed commentary and crude price movement, will remain crucial