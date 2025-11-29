The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India Crushes Chile 7-0 in Opening Match of Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025

Nov 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Hockey, India registered a commanding 7-0 win over Chile in their first Pool B match of Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 yesterday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. India, along with defending champions Germany, Argentina and Belgium, all opened their campaigns with victories. The Under-21 tournament is conducted across two cities – Chennai and Madurai.

India has named an 18-member squad for the hockey tournament, with defender Rohit appointed as the captain. Two-time Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh is the coach of the Indian junior hockey team. India is in Pool B along with Chile, Oman and Switzerland. India has won the Junior Hockey World Cup twice. 

In a Group A match, Germany began strongly, defeating South Africa 4-0 in Madurai. The Germans, the most successful team in Junior World Cup history with seven titles, also top the group with three points at present. In the other Group A match, Ireland edged Canada 4-3, placing Ireland second on goal difference, while Canada and South Africa are yet to open their accounts. In Group B, Switzerland beat Oman 4-0. In Group C, two-time champions Argentina defeated Japan 4-1, while New Zealand overcame China 5-3. In Group D, Belgium thrashed debutants Namibia 12-1, and Spain outplayed Egypt 8-0 in Madurai.

This year’s FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup is the largest ever, featuring 24 teams divided into six groups of four, playing in a preliminary round-robin format, with group winners advancing to the quarterfinals. This will be the 14th edition of the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup. 

Related Post

SPORTS

President Murmu Meets Blind Women’s T20 World Cup Champions

Nov 29, 2025
SPORTS

Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda and Kidambi Srikanth Enter Semifinals at Syed Modi International in Lucknow

Nov 29, 2025
TOP AWAAZ AMN SPORTS

India to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Nov 27, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

President Murmu Meets Blind Women’s T20 World Cup Champions

29 November 2025 11:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Crushes Chile 7-0 in Opening Match of Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025

29 November 2025 11:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda and Kidambi Srikanth Enter Semifinals at Syed Modi International in Lucknow

29 November 2025 11:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka: Death Toll Rises to 153, Over 191 Missing

29 November 2025 11:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments