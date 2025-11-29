India Crushes Chile 7-0 in Opening Match of Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Hockey, India registered a commanding 7-0 win over Chile in their first Pool B match of Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 yesterday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. India, along with defending champions Germany, Argentina and Belgium, all opened their campaigns with victories. The Under-21 tournament is conducted across two cities – Chennai and Madurai.

India has named an 18-member squad for the hockey tournament, with defender Rohit appointed as the captain. Two-time Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh is the coach of the Indian junior hockey team. India is in Pool B along with Chile, Oman and Switzerland. India has won the Junior Hockey World Cup twice.

In a Group A match, Germany began strongly, defeating South Africa 4-0 in Madurai. The Germans, the most successful team in Junior World Cup history with seven titles, also top the group with three points at present. In the other Group A match, Ireland edged Canada 4-3, placing Ireland second on goal difference, while Canada and South Africa are yet to open their accounts. In Group B, Switzerland beat Oman 4-0. In Group C, two-time champions Argentina defeated Japan 4-1, while New Zealand overcame China 5-3. In Group D, Belgium thrashed debutants Namibia 12-1, and Spain outplayed Egypt 8-0 in Madurai.

This year’s FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup is the largest ever, featuring 24 teams divided into six groups of four, playing in a preliminary round-robin format, with group winners advancing to the quarterfinals. This will be the 14th edition of the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup.