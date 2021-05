AMN

Tamil Nadu has reported a surge of more than 24,000 fresh COVID cases today. Over 1,28,000 people are under treatment in the state for the pandemic. State health department said that the Corona death toll has increased to 195.

The State’s capital Chennai has registered more than 6000 cases with Chengalpattu and Coimbatore districts recording more than 2000 cases. Tiruvallur district has reported more than 1500 cases.