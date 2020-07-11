FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jul 2020 08:45:36      انڈین آواز

Tamil Nadu CM urges MEA to take steps to repatriate 40 TN fishermen from Iran

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy has asked he External Affairs Ministry to arrange for the repatriation of over 40 fishermen from the state who are stranded in Iran.

In a letter to the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today, he has said 681 fishermen have been repatriated safely by the Indian naval ship INS Jalashwa on the 1st of this month. He has pointed out that around 40 more are left behind due to the lack of space in the ship. He has sought their repatriation in a special aircraft.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

International Cricket back in action

1st test match between England, West Indies to be played at Ageas Bowl, London today AMN The first crick ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

MARQUEE

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

WEB DESK To showcase the benefits about our country’s ancient form of health science, Tourism Ministry co ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!