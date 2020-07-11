Tamil Nadu CM urges MEA to take steps to repatriate 40 TN fishermen from Iran

AMN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy has asked he External Affairs Ministry to arrange for the repatriation of over 40 fishermen from the state who are stranded in Iran.

In a letter to the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today, he has said 681 fishermen have been repatriated safely by the Indian naval ship INS Jalashwa on the 1st of this month. He has pointed out that around 40 more are left behind due to the lack of space in the ship. He has sought their repatriation in a special aircraft.