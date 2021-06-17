Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM, raises issues related to state

AMN / NEW DELHI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said, his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today was satisfactory. Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Mr Stalin informed that the Prime Minister assured cooperation and assistance to the state for development.

He said, issues like scrapping of NEET and New Education Policy, early commencement of vaccine production of Chengalpattu Complex and revival of Sethusamudram Project were raised during his meeting with Prime Minister.